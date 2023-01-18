Advertise With Us
Sentara Martha Jefferson opens breast surgery practice

Signage for Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson is opening a breast surgery practice to provide better care in the community.

At the hospital, there will now be a team of specialists, rather than an independent practitioner, to help patients with their treatment and recovery.

The experts have extensive experience in treating melanoma and breast cancer.

“Breast cancer is such a devastating disease. We have an amazing, amazing team of radiation oncologists, of medical oncology physicians, and now the breast surgery physicians,” SMJH Regional Director of Operations Ellen Burke said.

The physicians just started their first week in the practice.

