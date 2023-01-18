Advertise With Us
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29

Albemarle County Police Department vehicle (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department vehicle (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police have identified the Charlottesville man who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Route 29 last week.

First responders were called out to the area near the Rio Road intersection of Rt. 29 around 6:45 p.m. Friday, January 13 for a report of pedestrians struck.

Police say 53-year-old Harry Steven Allen was one of three people trying to cross the road. He and another person were hit in the roadway.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other person was taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, and the Albemarle County Police Department says there are no pending charges at this time.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

