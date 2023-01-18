Pleasant Wednesday, but a Cold Front Will Bring Cooler Weather and Showers on Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pleasant day ahead with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the 60′s across most of the region. A system will bring colder temperatures as well as periods of rain throughout the day on Thursday. Conditions improve for the weekend, but tracking another system that will bring rain on Sunday with the possibility of mixed precipitation.

Today: Sunny and a bit breezy. Highs in the 60′s.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Lows around 40.

Thursday: Periods of rain throughout the day. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows around 30.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

Sunday: Showers with possible mixing. Highs in the mid 40′s.

Monday: Morning showers, but clearing for a mostly sunny and day. Highs around 50.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

