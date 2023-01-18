Milder and Dry Wednesday. More Rain Returns Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some areas of fog to start Wednesday, but a milder and dry mid-week. Another frontal system will bring periods of rain on Thursday, but remaining mild. At this time, rain amounts near a quarter inch. A little cooler, breezy for Friday. Looking at this weekend, dry Saturday with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Another storm will approach and bring more rain to the region on Sunday into early Monday. At the onset, pending timing, some wintry mix is possible, mainly for the Blue Ridge and Valley. We will continue to monitor.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, some fog. Lows low 40s.

Wednesday: Milder, sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows 40s.

Thursday: Showers, mild. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Cloudy, chilly, rain develops. May begin as a wintry mix in Mountains and Valey. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Monday: AM rain showers, then clearing, breezy. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s.

