Microtransit program may be coming to parts of Albemarle County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit briefed the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors during a work session Wednesday, January 18.

The briefing centered on a one-year mircotransit pilot program. The microtransit is expected to operate on Route 29 and the Pantops areas, Monday through Saturday. CAT hopes to expand the program if funding allows it.

CAT plans to meet with county supervisors later in the spring to provide updates ahead of this service being offered to the public.

