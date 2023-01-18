Court Square renovation, expansion project underway

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is breaking ground on the first phase of its renovation and expansion project in Court Square.

Archaeologists were out digging in the area of what used to be three parking lots Wednesday, January 18. They’re looking through the space before construction begins to see if there are any historical artifacts.

“There’s references to Jack Jouett, Senior, being buried somewhere on the larger property. However, we don’t know that he was buried within our project area here,” Benjamin Ford with Rivanna Archaeological Services said.

A few items have already been uncovered, such as small pieces of ceramic.

Albemarle County Senior Project Manager Walter Harris IV says the goal is to have one facility that can house both general district courts for Charlottesville and the county.

“We reached a volume of court cases that allowed us to need a larger facility,” he said.

If the archaeological study does not run into any snags, such as finding human remains, then the goal is to start the first phase of construction in April.

