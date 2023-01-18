Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville’s new police chief talks first week on the job

Chief Michael Kochis
Chief Michael Kochis(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s new police chief has a lot to do after years of uneven law enforcement leadership in the city.

Chief Michael Kochis says that on day one, he started the conversation on gun violence, and he wants to use a data driven approach to address it.

“We need to sit and look at heat maps. That visual of where this is happening I think sends a message, it tells a story. Then, we have to dig deep into that data and find out who’s committing these crimes,” Kochis said.

From there, he says it’s about finding out where the guns are coming from.

“Folks need to feel safe within their communities. At the end of the day, nothing matters if people don’t feel safe,” Kochis said.

Kochis says his first meeting in Charlottesville as chief was with a crossing guard. On the topic of pedestrian safety, he spoke of changing driver behavior with three “E’s.”

“‘Education, enforcement and engineering,’ and you have to do all three of those. Engineering is equally as important as the cop sitting on the corner running radar. Education, educating the community about what are safe driving practices,” Kochis said.

Staffing is another problem CPD is battling. Right now, the chief says there are 29 openings within the department.

“We’re not having problems getting applicants, so we have to figure out, ‘Is there a process? What are we doing? How can we keep those applicants? Get them through the system? Get them into the academy?’” he said.

Kochis says that he also wants to build up the relationship between his officers and the community.

“As a chief, you want to work somewhere where the community wants to be involved with this police department. You want it back and forth, so it was clear to me that this community is screaming to be involved with this police department,” he said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian along Route 29 in Albemarle County
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29
Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Bicyclist struck in fatal crash on Ivy Road

Latest News

The Hopewell Police Department is investigating a double homicide in the Arlington Park area.
Hopewell police investigating double homicide
Albemarle County Board of Supervisors
Microtransit program may be coming to parts of Albemarle County
Larry Sabato (FILE)
UVA Center for Politics releases finding from JFK assassination records
Green Dogs Unleashed
5 puppies from Green Dogs Unleashed taking part in Puppy Bowl