Charlottesville’s new police chief talks first week on the job

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s new police chief has a lot to do after years of uneven law enforcement leadership in the city.

Chief Michael Kochis says that on day one, he started the conversation on gun violence, and he wants to use a data driven approach to address it.

“We need to sit and look at heat maps. That visual of where this is happening I think sends a message, it tells a story. Then, we have to dig deep into that data and find out who’s committing these crimes,” Kochis said.

From there, he says it’s about finding out where the guns are coming from.

“Folks need to feel safe within their communities. At the end of the day, nothing matters if people don’t feel safe,” Kochis said.

Kochis says his first meeting in Charlottesville as chief was with a crossing guard. On the topic of pedestrian safety, he spoke of changing driver behavior with three “E’s.”

“‘Education, enforcement and engineering,’ and you have to do all three of those. Engineering is equally as important as the cop sitting on the corner running radar. Education, educating the community about what are safe driving practices,” Kochis said.

Staffing is another problem CPD is battling. Right now, the chief says there are 29 openings within the department.

“We’re not having problems getting applicants, so we have to figure out, ‘Is there a process? What are we doing? How can we keep those applicants? Get them through the system? Get them into the academy?’” he said.

Kochis says that he also wants to build up the relationship between his officers and the community.

“As a chief, you want to work somewhere where the community wants to be involved with this police department. You want it back and forth, so it was clear to me that this community is screaming to be involved with this police department,” he said.

