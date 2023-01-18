Advertise With Us
5 puppies from Green Dogs Unleashed taking part in Puppy Bowl

Green Dogs Unleashed
Green Dogs Unleashed(WVIR)
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Everyone’s looking forward to this year’s Super Bowl game, but there’s another bowl event getting a lot of people excited in Fluvanna County.

Green Dogs Unleased in Troy has five of its special needs dogs on this year’s Puppy Bowl team. The super pooch match-up highlights the hard work of animal rescues and shelters across the country.

“We have been participating in Puppy Bowl for many, many years now. It’s been a really great partnership that we’ve been able to have because it really gets the word out about special needs animals and how they can overcome and do anything that a typical animal can do,” Erika Proctor with Green Dogs Unleashed said.

The Puppy Bowl will air on Animal Planet on February 12th.

