Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

GRAPHIC: 20-foot-long humpback whale found dead on beach, officials say

Officials: Dead humpback whale found off Maryland coast. (Source: WBOC, NATIONAL PARK SERVICE, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, Md. (WBOC) - Rangers with the National Park Service say they found a dead humpback whale on an island off the coast of Maryland on Monday.

According to authorities, the 20-foot whale was seen beached on Assateague Island with no apparent signs of trauma that could have led to its death.

Crews from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Baltimore Aquarium conducted an autopsy on Tuesday.

Marine biologists said they want to confirm the animal’s cause of death because seven dead whales have been found in just over a month.

The previous whale deaths were reported north of Maryland, on beaches near New York and New Jersey.

Copyright 2023 WBOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Bicyclist struck in fatal crash on Ivy Road
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian along Route 29 in Albemarle County
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29

Latest News

Larry Sabato (FILE)
UVA Center for Politics releases finding from JFK assassination records
Friends of Ana Walshe are heartbroken as her husband faces a murder charge. (WBZ, COHASSET PD,...
Friends of Ana Walshe react to husband's murder charge
Witnesses said Quimby went off a trail and hit some rocks and trees on Monday, according to Tom...
High school freshman, 15, dies in skiing accident
A funeral home worker allegedly caught sexually abusing a corpse was later found dead with a...
Funeral home worker accused of sexually abusing corpse found dead by suicide, officials say