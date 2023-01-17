Wildlife Center of Virginia holding birthday party for black bears

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia is hosting a Black Bear Birthday Party for its five growing cubs.

“During 2022, we admitted a total of five bear cubs: four males and one female. They were rescued from different areas of the state, under a variety of circumstances. Some were separated from their mothers, some were orphaned, some were physically injured in some critical way,” Alex Wehrung said Tuesday, January 17.

Wehrung says the median birth date for a black bear born in Virginia is January 17th.

“These cubs today that are at the Wildlife Center, we now are celebrating their graduation into yearlings. Not quite adults, but not babies anymore,” he said.

Celebrating birthdays has become a tradition at the Wildlife Center, and online events are open to the public to join in.

“One of the ways that we’ve celebrated and kind of made this day into a tradition at the Wildlife Center is through posting a number of virtual events and programs that are free and available to the public on our Facebook page and on our homepage, WildlifeCenter.org,” Wehrung said.

Click here to help support the Wildlife Center of Virginia.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.