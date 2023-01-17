Virginia senator seeks to limit sales of assault weapons

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - 25th District Senator Creigh Deeds is pushing to end gun violence in the commonwealth.

Sen. Deeds’ proposed legislation would ban the new sale and possession of assault weapons manufactured after July 1, 2023.

Additionally, the bill says weapons made before this year can then only be owned by people 21 or older.

Sen. Deeds believes this bill will help give law enforcement additional tools to help keep people safe.

