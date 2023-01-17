Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Rain Exits with More Arriving Soon

New Rain Systems Ahead
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a rainy start to Tuesday, expected a drying trend this afternoon and evening from west to east. A break in the rain Wednesday with spring-like conditions. More rain is expected Thursday.

Drying and a little cooling Friday and Saturday.

Additional rainfall is on the way for Sunday into Monday of next week.

Not expecting severe weather or flooding.

Tuesday afternoon: Rain exits. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Thursday: Rain arrives. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50 degrees. Lows lower 30s.

Sunday: Rain showers. Highs near 50 degrees. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Rain showers. Highs in the cooler 40s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Police on the scene in Belmont neighborhood
Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Bicyclist struck in fatal crash on Ivy Road

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
Grab the umbrella
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Light Rain Develops Early Tuesday Morning. Spring-like Temps Continue This Week