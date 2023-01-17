Rain Exits with More Arriving Soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a rainy start to Tuesday, expected a drying trend this afternoon and evening from west to east. A break in the rain Wednesday with spring-like conditions. More rain is expected Thursday.

Drying and a little cooling Friday and Saturday.

Additional rainfall is on the way for Sunday into Monday of next week.

Not expecting severe weather or flooding.

Tuesday afternoon: Rain exits. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Thursday: Rain arrives. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50 degrees. Lows lower 30s.

Sunday: Rain showers. Highs near 50 degrees. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Rain showers. Highs in the cooler 40s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.