The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visits Charlottesville

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now here’s something you can relish. The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is in town.

The Weinermobile is making stops around town to let people tour the inside of the 27-foot hot dog. The Hotdoggers travel to a new city every week and say they are excited to be in Central Virginia.

The Weinermobile will be back in Charlottesville on Saturday and Sunday before they hit the road again.

Oscar Mayer is also looking for more Weinermobile drivers. For more information on how to become a Hotdogger, click here.

