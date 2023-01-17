Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

New foundation to support all UVA student-athletes

UVA
UVA(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new CAV Futures foundation will teach UVA student-athletes about mental health, financial literacy and getting involved with the community.

“Even if you do participate as a professional athlete, that’s only a small window of your life,” CAV Futures Executive Director Lo Davis said.

Davis says he wants every athlete to be ready for what’s ahead in life. He notes that the support given to students for marketing their name, image and likeness only serves a fraction of the UVA student-athlete population.

“I felt like, ‘You know what? That’s only going to impact 1% of our student athletes, so how can we help the other 99%?’” Davis said.

With this in mind, the CAV Futures Foundation was established as a non-traditional NIL entity.

“It’s a vehicle that were going to be able to do many things with. Programming, community engagement and outreach, and then hopefully career development as well,” Davis said.

In the future, Davis says the CAV Futures Foundation will enable student-athletes to network and partner with nonprofits in the community.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Police on the scene in Belmont neighborhood
Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Bicyclist struck in fatal crash on Ivy Road

Latest News

Coach Mox
Cavaliers win over Eagles at John Paul Jones Arena
UVA basketball wins at Florida State
No. 13 Virginia cruises to win at Florida State 67-58
Heffernan named offensive line coach at UVA
UVA Football hires Terry Heffernan as new offensive line coach
Warriors dunk on Patriots
Friday’s high school basketball scores & highlights