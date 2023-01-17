New foundation to support all UVA student-athletes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new CAV Futures foundation will teach UVA student-athletes about mental health, financial literacy and getting involved with the community.

“Even if you do participate as a professional athlete, that’s only a small window of your life,” CAV Futures Executive Director Lo Davis said.

Davis says he wants every athlete to be ready for what’s ahead in life. He notes that the support given to students for marketing their name, image and likeness only serves a fraction of the UVA student-athlete population.

“I felt like, ‘You know what? That’s only going to impact 1% of our student athletes, so how can we help the other 99%?’” Davis said.

With this in mind, the CAV Futures Foundation was established as a non-traditional NIL entity.

“It’s a vehicle that were going to be able to do many things with. Programming, community engagement and outreach, and then hopefully career development as well,” Davis said.

In the future, Davis says the CAV Futures Foundation will enable student-athletes to network and partner with nonprofits in the community.

