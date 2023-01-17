The need for foster families continues in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In September 2022 the Children’s Services of Virginia (CSV) had its highest number of referrals for foster kids in its 30 years as an agency.

In 2023, the need for foster parents still stands.

CSV receives those referrals from Fredericksburg, Winchester, Harrisonburg and sometimes beyond those areas.

As referrals come in CSV needs families to provide temporary care for those children.

“We average over 20 referrals each month however this month alone we have had roughly over 20 already,” Rebekah Schennum, resource parent recruit for CSV said.

CSV is looking to establish more foster families in the Valley area and beyond.

“With fostering the goal is always return home,” she said. “We work collaboratively with the department of social services and they work with families so they can try and help meet the needs of the families so the children can safely return home.”

Schennum said CSV approaches every referral from a trauma-informed perspective. She said many children who come into foster care have experienced some kind of trauma.

“Foster care is intended to be temporary so that’s important for families to know that when they do sign up that is the goal,” Schennum said.

She said every case and situation is different but they work diligently to match children with a home that will serve the child and the family.

Families can foster a child from infants to teenagers.

“The greatest need is for homes willing to take older youth, especially teens as well as sibling groups,” Schennum said.

Schennum said they have multiple families who have fostered for over five years and a handful who have surpassed 26 years of helping children in need.

CSV offers its own information and training sessions. They are offered in a one-on-one setting.

Training takes place once a month and the next session is Feb 18th.

To sign up for an information session or to learn more about fostering visit CSV’s website or individuals can reach out to Faye Ritchie - FRitchie@csv-inc.com. Phone: 540-801-0900.

