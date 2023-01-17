Click here to apply

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WVIR:

WVIR-TV/GVIR-TV NBC29/CW29/NBC29 Weather Plus is the dominant television station in the desirable Charlottesville market. NBC29 is consistently the top-rated station in all news dayparts. The station is located on the historic Downtown Mall in the heart of Charlottesville’s vibrant cultural district.

Job Summary/Description:

NBC29 is looking for a Multimedia Journalist with a passion for real journalism. We want to hire a reporter who is ready to immerse themselves in the community, find the stories that genuinely impact the people who live here, and bring solid enterprise coverage to the table every day.

Qualifications/Requirements:

◾ Strong shooting and editing skills are a must for this position. So too are teamwork skills and the willingness to work hard. The ability to dig up lead story ideas each day is also a priority. We are looking for an individual with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism or other related field and a proven track record of working toward this career through internships and other newsroom experience.

Additional Info:

