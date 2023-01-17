More kids accidentally eating marijuana edibles, Blue Ridge Poison Center reports

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Young children are accidentally consuming cannabis edibles at higher rates than ever before, according to a new study.

The Blue Ridge Poison Center reports its calls tripled in 2022, in comparison to 2021.

The center says it received 77 calls last year for kids unintentionally getting their hands on marijuana products. In 2021, that number was 26, and only 11 in 2020.

“Five years ago, or more, we didn’t see any calls at all,” BRPC Medical Director Doctor Chris Holstege said Tuesday, January 17.

Dr. Holstege believes the uptick is because of availability.

“There are more and more shops that are increasing to add these products. Many of these products look like candy,” he said. “One of the problems that we have is there’s no quality control on these products, so we don’t know what they’re getting exactly. Even if they say how many milligrams, that may not be true.”

Dr. Holstege says that leads to children being hospitalized, and it is more common for the little ones: 68% of the calls involve kids 5 or under.

“We need to make sure that their heart rate stays appropriate, we need to make sure that their airway stays appropriate, that they’re breathing, and in the worst-case scenarios, that have to be put on life support,” the doctor said.

To avoid all of this, Dr. Holstege recommends not buying any cannabis that looks like candy if you have young kids, and lock up your edibles like you would store away any other medications.

