Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A pitbull found close to death in Barboursville has been on a long road to recovery and is now ready to find a forever home.

“Someone found her on the yellow line by D’s Market in Barboursville, pretty much left for dead. She was 27 pounds, loaded with mange, just lifeless,” Orange County Animal Shelter Director Gina Jenkins said.

Jenkins says she and the shelter were unsure Maggie would survive.

“We were worried about her organs shutting down and she was just so malnourished and so skinny and it was very sad. She was depressed, she was a lost soul, there wasn’t much hope in her eyes,” Jenkins said.

Now, Maggie’s eyes tell a different story.

“She’s learned to love pretty much everybody, learning that people aren’t bad. She’s just an amazing soul, oh my gosh, she’s wonderful,” Jenkins said.

After months of care and almost $10,000 raised, Maggie now has a new chance at life and at finding her forever home.

“It’s been amazing for all of us to watch her from what she came in, to this. We would have never guessed that this was her or her personality,” Jenkins said. “I just want to thank everybody who has donated, sent prayers and good wishes and beds and blankets and toys. She has seen it all and it has helped, it has absolutely helped. It made her what she is today.”

From barely hanging on to life to her puppy energy coming out, Jenkins says Maggie is a miracle.

