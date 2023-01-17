Light Rain Develops Early Tuesday Morning. Spring-like Temps Continue This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More Spring-like temperatures in January, this week. Couple of rain chances as well. Light rain to arrive by early Tuesday morning. Gradual clearing by afternoon, with temperatures back in the 50s to around 60. Dry, breezy and mild Wednesday. Another frontal system will bring rain on Thursday, but remaining mild. A little cooler for Friday and Saturday with dry conditions. Another storm may bring more rain by later Sunday and chilly, but more seasonable temperatures.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. rain develops toward morning. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

Tuesday: Morning rain showers. Gradual clearing by afternoon. Highs 55 - 60. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Milder, variable clouds. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows 40s.

Thursday: Showers, mostly cloudy, mild. Highs lower 60s. Lows low 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs low 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain develops by evening. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows mid 30s.

Monday: Early rain exits, variable clouds. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.

