Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital after snowplow accident
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Actor Jeremy Renner said on social media he’s back home from the hospital, as he continues to recover from his snowplow accident.
The 51-year-old Marvel star was injured on New Year’s Day while clearing snow from the driveway at his Nevada home.
Renner’s upper torso was “crushed” by a snowcat vehicle, according to the 911 call log. He underwent two surgeries and is continuing to recover.
Renner, who also stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown,” replied to a Twitter post from the show late Monday night.
“Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” he wrote.
Season two of the show premiered Sunday.
