Grab the umbrella

Clearing and breezy
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A warm and cold front is bringing unsettled conditions to the region this morning. We’ll see morning showers and patchy fog. By this afternoon skies will begin to clear, and temperatures will warm into the 50s. A southwest wind is expected to warm conditions into the 60s by Wednesday. Meanwhile, we are tracking another system that will bring additional rain to the area Thursday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning showers, clearing & breezy, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Cloudy, rain, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, pm showers, High: around 50...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Morning showers, clearing, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

