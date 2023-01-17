Advertise With Us
Future of an Albemarle County post office remains in limbo

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Live 5 News)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The future of a post office in Albemarle County is in limbo, and people are trying to find solutions to keep it in the Crozet area.

The Regional Free Union Post Office doesn’t serve a lot of people, but it is still a vital service for locals. Shutting it down would affect how some get medication delivered.

A notice sent out in July 2022 stated that the lease would not be renewed, but a replacement location has not been established.

“I’m not at all offended by a portable post office, we just need a structure to keep the mail safe and provide a place for people to get services. So, we’ll work on that,” Albemarle County Supervisor Ann Mallek said.

A 30-day comment period will last into February, but so far there are have been no updates.

“It’s time again to get all those addresses out and send some more letters to perhaps shift if the bricks and mortar is not going to be immediately easily available,” Mallek said.

