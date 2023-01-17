Family of missing Charlottesville man seeks help from community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The family of a Charlottesville man who has been missing for more than six months is asking the community for help.

John Milton Harris III was last seen on July 1, 2022. Harris is 60-years old and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say that he was living at a campground behind the Moose’s by the Creek restaurant on Monticello Road before he went missing.

Harris’ sister Melissa Folen hopes than anybody who might know something will speak up.

“We just really miss him and we want him to come home. If anyone has any information on were he shall be or if they have any information where we should even find some leads, we would greatly appreciate it,” Folen said.

CPD and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management say they have searched for Harris several times and have been unable to locate him. They say Harris suffers from several medical issues.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

John Milton Harris III (Charlottesville Police)

