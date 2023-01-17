Candlelit march brings out dozens to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Abundant Life Center Monday night hosted a candlelight march for unity followed by a special ceremony, encouraging people to remember Martin Luther King Jr.’s values every day. The group walked from the center to Buford Middle School for a special program and potluck dinner.

“This is not an event. This should become a way of life,” Abundant Life Executive Director Eddie Howard said.

He urged people to commemorate MLK not just today but everyday.

“We tell our kids to dream. My motto is ‘we show them the dream’. This is part of showing them to dream, and that’s why it’s important to have the young kids out here,” Howard said.

10 year old Hope Duolo led the march and received a youth award.

“I think it’s important to celebrate all the people back then, what they had to go through, and what he did for us,” Duolo said.

Inside Buford there was a program filled with music and speeches to honor and celebrate the legacy of MLK.

This is the 21st year the center has lead a celebration. Howard says the only thing that’s changed are the faces.

“We are continually adding to the community, the people are not leaving out, but they’re inviting new people in. And that’s what it’s all about,” Howard said.

