Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

3 hurt in fire at Texas oil refinery

By Kaitlin Johnson and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA/Gray news) - Three people have been injured in a fire Tuesday at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County, a refinery complex north of Amarillo, Texas.

According to City of Borger/Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, at around 10:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire that started at the complex.

All personnel on site have been accounted for, and three injured individuals are receiving appropriate medical attention, the city of Borger said in a social media post.

Three people were injured in a fire at the Phillips 66 Borger complex on Tuesday.
Three people were injured in a fire at the Phillips 66 Borger complex on Tuesday.(viewer)

The fire is still active, and crews are working to stabilize the situation.

Officials said that there’s no immediate threat to nearby areas.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Police on the scene in Belmont neighborhood
Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Bicyclist struck in fatal crash on Ivy Road

Latest News

A baby and teen mom were among six killed in a shooting at a home in California.
Search for suspects in California ‘massacre’ continues
Russian forces attacked a residential area in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday,...
Final toll in Russian strike: 45 dead, including 6 children
Officials said a bald eagle that flew into powerlines in Wisconsin caused hundreds of power...
Officials: Bald eagle flies into power lines, causes outages for hundreds
Police officers carry Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg away from the edge of the...
Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest
The Wildlife Center of Virginia (FILE)
Wildlife Center of Virginia holding birthday party for black bears