Woodbrook Elementary School holds walk, fundraiser on MLK Day

Woodbrook Elementary School (FILE)
Woodbrook Elementary School (FILE)(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From speakers, singers, educators, to walks to fundraise, people across central Virginia are celebrating Martin Luther King Day in a a variety of ways.

“What it is is that it involves the entire community. You can come as you are and people are comfortable. We get all walks of life. We got authors, entrepreneurs, you know, just different people that come and just fellowship with one another,” Alex-Zan said Monday, January 16.

In Albemarle County, students and teachers at Woodbrook Elementary are sharing what they learned in the classroom with the community by hosting a Martin Luther King walk and fundraiser.

“It’s a really important thing, and it just shows another aspect of unity in a small community.,” Tamera Lovelace, a teacher at the school, said.

Money raised from the walk will go to getting more minority teachers into Woodbrook Elementary.

“It’s important for Black kids to see Black teachers and for Brown students to see Brown teachers. So this is exactly what we want to hear from our students,” Lovelace said.

No matter the cause, the people celebrating the events of Martin Luther King Day are reminding people what the day is all about.

“We have to remind people in terms of what’s important, what’s important at this moment now,” Alez-Zan said.

