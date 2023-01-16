Advertise With Us
VSP searching for three people after crash near Capitol grounds

Troopers say they were chasing a stolen vehicle
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for three people who reportedly bailed out of a vehicle after a crash near Capitol grounds.

Virginia State Police troopers say they were chasing a stolen vehicle around 10 p.m. Sunday when the crash happened near Tredegar and 5th Street.

There’s currently no information on the suspects.

