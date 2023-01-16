Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Virginians set to rally on Lobby Day

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is Lobby Day at the state Capitol, a chance for people from all over Virginia to highlight legislation they want to see passed this General Assembly session.

Gun control and abortion rights are expected to be some of the hot topics. The Virginia Citizens Defense League is set to rally at the Bell Tower at Capitol Square starting at 11 a.m.

This comes as lawmakers gear up to battle over gun legislation.

Democrats are hoping to block Republicans from rolling back gun laws, like Virginia’s red-flag law.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League is backing several bills too.

The group wants a permit-less concealed carry law along with undoing local gun control.

Also set to be at the Capitol on Monday is the Virginia Education Association. That group has a rally planned for 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene in Belmont neighborhood
Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting
Scene in Belmont area of Charlottesville
Charlottesville police: shots fired, 1 dead in Belmont neighborhood
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
WillowTree
WillowTree: Billion-dollar deal will bring jobs to Charlottesville
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine
Senator Kaine reacts to classified documents found in President Biden’s home
Delegates from across South Dakota converged on the Ramkota in Watertown to vote on who the...
Upper South Dakota Republican Party leadership wants convention process changed
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson is sworn in for her first full term on January...
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson looks ahead at legislative session, 2023
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (FILE)
Senator Tim Kaine says 2023 is going to be a challenging year for legislators