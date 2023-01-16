Advertise With Us
Katrina Callsen running for 54th District House seat

Katrina Callsen
Katrina Callsen(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County School Board chair and deputy city attorney for Charlottesville is running for Virginia’s 54th House District.

Katrina Callsen says her priorities focus on improving mental health resources, women’s health care, and crafting affordable housing solutions.

“I do think it’s going to be a competitive primary. I think that’s great, because when voters have a choice, they come to the polls, and I think that’s better for all of us to have choices that work for you,” the candidate said Monday, January 16.

There are currently three Democratic candidates who have filed paperwork for the primary election in June.

