Katrina Callsen running for 54th District House seat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County School Board chair and deputy city attorney for Charlottesville is running for Virginia’s 54th House District.

Katrina Callsen says her priorities focus on improving mental health resources, women’s health care, and crafting affordable housing solutions.

“I do think it’s going to be a competitive primary. I think that’s great, because when voters have a choice, they come to the polls, and I think that’s better for all of us to have choices that work for you,” the candidate said Monday, January 16.

There are currently three Democratic candidates who have filed paperwork for the primary election in June.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.