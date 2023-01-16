Advertise With Us
Charlottesville seeing a drop in vacancies at shopping centers

Downtown Mall (FILE)
Downtown Mall (FILE)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is seeing a decrease in vacancies at six shopping centers. This represents a 2.5% drop, according to a new report.

George Sandridge, the business development manager with the Economic Development Office, says this is good after the coronavirus pandemic created a lot of openings.

“It’s nice to see the kind of the rebounding effect of some of these small businesses now,” Sandridge said. “We have eight vacancies on the mall [Downtown Mall], and in Seminole Square is kind of up in flux. So we still have a ways to go.”

The Economic Development Office says the vacancies on the Downtown Mall shows improvements are needed, but progress is hopeful.

