Becoming Milder with Rain Soon

More Like April Weather This Week
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:55 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a seasonably cold start to Monday, expect a quick rise in temperature this afternoon. Tracking our next rain maker due in by Tuesday morning.

Rain showers will exit Tuesday afternoon.

Dry and mild Wednesday.

Additional rain showers push through the region Thursday.

Drying Friday and Saturday.

Cool rain showers will look to arrive by Sunday afternoon.

Not expecting severe weather or flooding. Under an inch total of rain is projected from all those three separate storm systems.

Monday: Sunshine to some high-level, thin clouds this afternoon. Highs 55 to 60 degrees. Light southwest breeze.

Monday night: Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday: Morning rain showers. Drier in the afternoon. Highs of 55 to 60 degrees. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Mild and mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some rain showers. Highs lower 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some rain showers more likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50 degrees.

