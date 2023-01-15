Advertise With Us
Study: Charlottesville one of the most stressful college towns

By Bria Stith
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to a study by Preply, college students’ stress levels are on the rise due to financial worries and time spent of digital devices.

It says this is happening in Charlottesville.

Preply’s study found that Charlottesville is the number 8 college town in the country with the most stress-related tweets.

‘What are the most common things, stressors, that college people - particularly in Charlottesville and nationwide - are complaining about in finances, in academics, followed by housing,” Matt Zajechowski with North Star Inbound said.

Preply suggests exercising, seeking therapy, and practicing positive thinking to help decrease stress.

