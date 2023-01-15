Om Tattoo and Massage holds reproductive rights flash event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Om Tattoo and Massage held a reproductive rights tattoo flash event with proceeds benefitting the Whole Women’s Health of Charlottesville nonprofit organization.

“We’re in a very pivotal time in history right now and I think we are gonna have a lot to discuss in history books. It means a lot to be able to help all Women’s Health and the women of Charlottesville and the surrounding areas in general. Any little bit we can do to help goes a long way,” Tattoo Artist Emily Drayer said.

The flash specials had a big turnout with people of all ages coming to support the cause.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.