Om Tattoo and Massage holds reproductive rights flash event

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Om Tattoo and Massage held a reproductive rights tattoo flash event with proceeds benefitting the Whole Women’s Health of Charlottesville nonprofit organization.

“We’re in a very pivotal time in history right now and I think we are gonna have a lot to discuss in history books. It means a lot to be able to help all Women’s Health and the women of Charlottesville and the surrounding areas in general. Any little bit we can do to help goes a long way,” Tattoo Artist Emily Drayer said.

The flash specials had a big turnout with people of all ages coming to support the cause.

