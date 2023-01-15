No. 13 Virginia cruises to win at Florida State 67-58

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 13th ranked Virginia basketball team built a 13-point first half lead and never trailed after the game’s opening minute beating Florida State in Tallahassee 67-58.

Virginia got a game-high 20 points from Armaan Frankin and 15 points from Ben Vander Plas, who was in Virginia’s starting lineup for the first time. Those two guys combined for seven of Virginia’s 11 three-pointers. Virginia shot 50 percent from beyond the arc (11-of-22).

The Cavaliers improve to 5-2 in the ACC and play host to Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

Team Notes

• No. 13 Virginia (13-3, 5-2 ACC) completed the two-game season sweep of Florida State (5-13, 3-4)

• The Cavaliers are 5-2 away from John Paul Jones Arena, including a 3-2 true road record

• Head coach Tony Bennett recorded his 398th career win

• Virginia started 5 of 6 from the field, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range

• The Hoos shot 13 of 28 in the first half and led 33-25

• UVA went 11 of 22 from 3-point range in the win

• UVA matched a season low with six turnovers

Series Notes

• Virginia is 28-28 all-time vs. Florida State, including a 9-17 mark in Tallahassee

• UVA has limited Florida State to fewer than 70 points in 22 of the last 23 meetings

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 11-11 all-time vs. Florida State, including a 3-6 mark in Tallahassee

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Armaan Franklin (20), Ben Vander Plas (15)

• Franklin recorded his seventh 20-point game at UVA (4th in 2022-23 and 9th career)

• Franklin reached double figures for the 45th time

• Franklin made three or more 3-pointers for the sixth time in 2022-23

• Vander Plas reached double figures for the 91st time (6th at UVA)

• Vander Plas made three or more 3-pointers for the third time in 2022-23

• Ryan Dunn contributed nine points, four rebounds and career-high tying three blocked shots

• Clark (4,776 minutes) passed Duke’s Jon Scheyer (4,759 from 2003-06) for fourth on the ACC’s career minutes played list

• UVA started Clark, Beekman, Franklin, Gardner and Vander Plas for the first time and was UVA’s third different starting lineup of the season

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.