Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Hundreds turn out for robotics tournament at Albemarle High School

Albemarle High School
Albemarle High School
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle High School hosted a robotics tournament Sunday, January 15.

More than 40 teams from Virginia and Maryland participated in the event, bringing hundreds to AHS to compete and support each other.

Teams were scored based on the robots putting cups on different poles.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene in Belmont area of Charlottesville
Charlottesville police: shots fired, 1 dead in Belmont neighborhood
Police on the scene in Belmont neighborhood
Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting
Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
WillowTree
WillowTree: Billion-dollar deal will bring jobs to Charlottesville

Latest News

(FILE)
Study: Charlottesville one of the most stressful college towns
(STOCK)
Charlottesville barbers offering kids safe space to talk
Chef Antwon Brinson on HBO Max's The Big Brunch
Chef Antwon Brinson of Culinary Concepts whips up cultural breakfast
Henrico Fire
Henrico fire displaces three people