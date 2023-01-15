Dry Until Tuesday with Warming Trend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunshiny and seasonably cool on this Sunday. Brisk northwest breezes will become near calm overnight with lows well below freezing.

A quick rise in temperature the next few days. Sun to some clouds on Monday. Rain showers follow on Tuesday morning.

The next few weather makers will bring rain. More widespread rain expected Thursday. Another system will arrive next Sunday with some rain showers. Not expecting severe weather or flooding. A half inch to inch of rain is projected over the next week from those three separate systems.

Sunday: Sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday night: Clear, calm and cold. Lows in the 20s.

M.L.K. Day, Monday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 50s.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Lows 35 to 40 degrees.

Tuesday: Mainly morning rain showers. Drier in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60 degrees. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Clouds, some sun, milder with highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Rain arrives. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Drier and mainly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows near 30 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Rain shower expected at this time. Keep checking back for updates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.