Chef Antwon Brinson of Culinary Concepts whips up cultural breakfast

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Culinary Concepts AB, a Charlottesville company is helping create a new generation of skilled cooks.

Antwon Brinson started Culinary Concepts AB to give people an opportunity to grow and become chefs. He says through his program in just 8 weeks, people can gain true experience and competence.

He spent the morning of January 15, making an Ethiopian breakfast. You can watch him on HBO Max’s The Big Brunch.

