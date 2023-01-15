Advertise With Us
Chef Antwon Brinson of Culinary Concepts whips up cultural breakfast

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Culinary Concepts AB, a Charlottesville company is helping create a new generation of skilled cooks.

Antwon Brinson started Culinary Concepts AB to give people an opportunity to grow and become chefs. He says through his program in just 8 weeks, people can gain true experience and competence.

He spent the morning of January 15, making an Ethiopian breakfast. You can watch him on HBO Max’s The Big Brunch.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

