Charlottesville barbers offering kids safe space to talk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nonprofit focused on mentoring young African-American boys has partnered with the House of Cuts Barber Studio in Charlottesville to offer comfort for those worried about violence in the area.

After seeing kids involved in shootings in the Charlottesville area, 100 Black Men of Central Virginia and House of Cuts wanted to do something about it, so they teamed up.

“A lot of the younger kids are now riding around in the streets with guns and drugs, and that’s just not something as a whole community we want to see. So, giving that safe space for those kids come to, I feel like eliminates a lot of that activity outside of school,” Julian Burns Arly said.

Burns Arly is a barber at House of Cuts. He says he wants to be a role model for kids who are troubled.

“I was once one of those types of kids, you know, I did grow up around that. I did drugs and everything like that, and I think becoming a barber really changed my life, taking me out of the streets,” he said.

Burns Arly says kids have opened up to him and other barbers.

“Most of us are young, so we relate to these kids way more than the older generation. So, being able to talk to them and actually bond with them, I think, helps a lot,” he said.

Kevin Araujo works with Burns Arly.

“It feels good to be able to show them a few things as far as, like, financial literacy, just solutions, other options that they can go through in life. Things that we’ve been through, as well,” Araujo said. “Trying to make sure that they don’t fall down the same paths.”

Araujo says he shares his experience with others as a a way to mentor them: “Show them, like, the problems that I face, the solutions that I decided to go through that helped me come out of certain situations, and stuff like that,” he said.

He says the 30 minutes kids spend in the chair gives them time to open up.

“Which is long enough for me to be able to connect with you, and learn a little bit about you, and, as well as give you a confidence boost,” Araujo said. “It feels good to be able to walk out looking better and feeling good. You look good, you feel good.”

