Cavaliers win over Eagles at John Paul Jones Arena

Coach Mox
Coach Mox(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Women’s Basketball hosted Boston College Sunday, January 15.

The Cavaliers were looking for a win after losing their last three games.

Virginia came out 66-55, despite losing Mir McLean, who was a key scorer and rebounder, to a knee injury.

“With me being out knowing that that’s one of our top rebounders, even like the top rebounder in the ACC, we all had to step up,” Kaydan Lawson said.

Eyes where on multiple players as UVA stepped up to get this win over the Eagles.

“I think there’s so many breakout performances,” Coach “Mox” said.

Lawson earned her first career double-double, scoring 11 points and snatching 15 rebounds.

London Clarkson broke Virginia’s single game free throw made record, which was 13 of 13. She was 14 of 14 from the line.

“We shoot for 50 free throws a day on our own side,” Clarkson said. “I feel like all of us did well at the pre-deadline tonight with the pressure.”

Clarkson also had her career high in points, scoring 18.

“Defensively, we settled in the zone. That’s not something that we usually do, you know, and I think it took them a while to adjust to that and we did a great job of just playing that song,” the coach said.

To make the win even sweeter, Sam Brunelle earned her 1,000th collegiate point at-home in front of family and Virginia fans.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

