Bridge Ministry substance abuse treatment program partners with PVCC

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Bridge Ministry Substance Abuse Treatment and Reentry Program has partnered with PVCC to help provide career and technical training to those recovering from substance abuse.

“Helping men as well as their families 18 and up, so anywhere from 18 to 70 Plus, if you have addiction, whether it be opioids, alcohol or addictive behaviors, The Bridge can help you,” Substance Abuse Disorder Treatment Program Assistant Director Jay James said.

James says program graduates have an 86% success rate on sustained sobriety.

“Piedmont Virginia Community College’s Workforce Services Department approached us in they had an idea, and that idea was they wanted to help individuals who were dealing with addiction who may have been dealing with incarceration or other challenges, and provide the services, workforce development and career and technical training to help them with upward mobility,” James said.

PVCC sends professional workforce development instructors to Bridge Ministry facilities to provide classes for attendees.

“They teach classes from heating and air conditioning to construction and craft labor to electrical level learning to welding and plumbing. They’ve helped teach our guys resume writing and we use laptops for examinations,” James said. “We have a 100% job placement where we will put them in a career, a technical career, based on the credentials they earned through Piedmont Virginia Community College.”

