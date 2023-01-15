Botanical Garden of the Piedmont hosts volunteer event for Martin Luther King day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Botanical Garden of the Piedmont invited the community come spread mulch, remove invasive plants, and care for the garden to commemorate Martin Luther King Day.

“This is going to be a transformative place not only for Charlottesville, but for everybody who comes to visit,” Botanical Garden President Consi Palmer said.

In the future, the garden will have a canopy tree walk with a bird and sky view platform.

“You’ll have a spiral going up to the top and you can watch the birds in the trees and the best thing and everything. Then what I’m hoping to participate in is an adult slide where you can slide back down to the level that you came up from without having to walk all the way back down,” Garden Guardian Carlton Carroll said.

The garden says its efforts are not only helping the community, but the wildlife population as well.

“Our bird population is increasing and diversifying. We see the results in the stream that runs through the garden and more aquatic life and more frogs and toads and turtles,” Botanical Garden Executive Director Jill Trischman-Marks said.

