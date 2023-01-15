Atlanta Union Bank opens 2023 grant applications

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Atlantic Union Bank has opened its 2023 grant application process to nonprofits and community-based organizations. Grants of $3,750 will be awarded to 10 organizations.

“Offering this grant creates an opportunity for nonprofits that want to pay those interns but they don’t have the budget and creates an opportunity and potential for higher education students to gain meaningful professional development and networking,” Nathalia Artus with Atlantic Union Bank said.

Grant applications are due by the end of the month on February 1st.

