UVA Football hires Terry Heffernan as new offensive line coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVa football team has hired Terry Heffernan to be its new offensive line coach. Hefferman previously had that position at Stanford under head coach David Shaw for the past two seasons.

“We are honored and fortunate to have Terry join the Virginia football family,” Elliott said. “His reputation proceeds him. He did a great job at Stanford under the leadership of David Shaw. He has a wealth of experience on both the college and NFL levels that he will bring to our program. The other thing you consistently hear about Terry is his character, his ability to teach and how good of a family man he is. We’re excited he’ll be with us early next week to meet the team and get to work.”

“My family and I are very excited for the opportunity to come to Virginia,” Heffernan said. “It is not very often that you have the opportunity to join a program, and a University, with such rich tradition both as an institution and athletically. I am very excited to be a part of what Coach Elliott is building and about the possibilities of where the Virginia program can go.”

Prior to Stanford, Heffernan spent two years with the Buffalo Bills, helping them to the AFC Championship Game during the 2020 season. In total, he has five years of NFL coaching experience, having spent three seasons (2013-15) with the Detroit Lions.

Heffernan replaces Garett Tujague who left to be the offensive coordinator at NC State.

