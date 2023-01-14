Senator Kaine reacts to classified documents found in President Biden’s home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The White House announced Saturday that an additional five classified documents were found at President Biden’s home in Delaware this past week.

According to a federal law enforcement official familiar with the investigation, roughly 20 known documents marked classified have been found at places related to Biden.

House Republicans have announced their own investigation, saying the American people deserve accountability and transparency.

The government is conducting a separate probe into classified documents found at former President Trump’s Florida estate, with a Special Counsel looking into whether anyone sought to obstruct that investigation.

WDBJ7 spoke with U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) Saturday about both incidents.

“I’m really happy that Attorney General Garland so quickly put an independent prosecutor in place and that the Biden administration is not fighting it,” said Kaine. “They’re welcoming it and that’s a real difference between this situation and the situation with President Trump. But it’s serious and it needs to be taken seriously.”

