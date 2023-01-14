Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Senator Kaine reacts to classified documents found in President Biden’s home

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The White House announced Saturday that an additional five classified documents were found at President Biden’s home in Delaware this past week.

According to a federal law enforcement official familiar with the investigation, roughly 20 known documents marked classified have been found at places related to Biden.

House Republicans have announced their own investigation, saying the American people deserve accountability and transparency.

The government is conducting a separate probe into classified documents found at former President Trump’s Florida estate, with a Special Counsel looking into whether anyone sought to obstruct that investigation.

WDBJ7 spoke with U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) Saturday about both incidents.

“I’m really happy that Attorney General Garland so quickly put an independent prosecutor in place and that the Biden administration is not fighting it,” said Kaine. “They’re welcoming it and that’s a real difference between this situation and the situation with President Trump. But it’s serious and it needs to be taken seriously.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene in Belmont area of Charlottesville
Charlottesville police: shots fired, 1 dead in Belmont neighborhood
Police on the scene in Belmont neighborhood
Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting
Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
WillowTree
WillowTree: Billion-dollar deal will bring jobs to Charlottesville

Latest News

Chef Antwon Brinson on HBO Max's The Big Brunch
Chef Antwon Brinson of Culinary Concepts whips up cultural breakfast
Henrico Fire
Henrico fire displaces three people
Om Tattoo and Massage holds reproductive rights flash event
Om Tattoo and Massage holds reproductive rights flash event
Botanical Garden of the Piedmont hosts volunteer event for Martin Luther King day
Botanical Garden of the Piedmont hosts volunteer event for Martin Luther King day
Atlanta Union Bank opens 2023 grant applications
Atlanta Union Bank opens 2023 grant applications