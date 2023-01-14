Friday’s high school basketball scores & highlights
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
BOYS BASKETBALL
Western Albemarle 64, Albemarle 57
Charlottesville 85, Monticello 44
St. Anne’s Belfield 80, Woodberry Forest 51
Blue Ridge 50, Miller School 49 F/OT
William Monroe 53, Manassas Park 21
Buckingham 72, Cumberland 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monticello 39, Charlottesville 34
Western Albemarle 33, Albemarle 30
William Monroe 52, Manassas Park 14
