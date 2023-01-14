Friday’s high school basketball scores & highlights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

BOYS BASKETBALL

Western Albemarle 64, Albemarle 57

Charlottesville 85, Monticello 44

St. Anne’s Belfield 80, Woodberry Forest 51

Blue Ridge 50, Miller School 49 F/OT

William Monroe 53, Manassas Park 21

Buckingham 72, Cumberland 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monticello 39, Charlottesville 34

Western Albemarle 33, Albemarle 30

William Monroe 52, Manassas Park 14

