Dry Until Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Less wind Sunday with high temperatures going back above average next week.

Tracking a few storm systems over the next seven days. With the milder than usual January conditions, they will all bring rain!

The first one arrives Tuesday. The second will bring widespread rain to the region Thursday. The third later next weekend.

No signs of bitter cold or snow for perhaps the rest of the month!

Saturday night: Mainly clear and colder. Lows in the 20s. Brisk breeze.

Sunday: Not as windy or cold and mainly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday: night: Clear and cold. Lows in the 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Tuesday: Mainly morning rain showers. Highs upper 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60 degrees. Lows lower 40s.

Thursday: Rain with highs in the lower 50s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Drying and mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

