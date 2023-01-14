Dry Holiday Weekend, Parade of Storms Next Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A blustery northwest wind will be felt again on this Saturday. This will make it feel a little colder. Less wind Sunday with high temperatures going above average next week.

Tracking a few storm systems over the next seven days. With the milder than usual January conditions, they will all bring rain!

The first one arrives Tuesday. The second will bring widespread rain to the region Thursday. The third later next weekend.

No signs of bitter cold or snow for perhaps the rest of the month!

Saturday: Partly sunny with a blustery northwest wind. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday night: Mainly clear and colder. Lows in the 20s. Brisk breeze.

Sunday: Less wind and mainly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday: night: Clear and cold. Lows in the 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Tuesday: Mainly morning rain showers. Highs upper 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60 degrees. Lows lower 40s.

Thursday: Rain with highs in the lower 50s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Drying and mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

