Breezy and Chilly Saturday. Nice Holiday Weekend

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures will feel more like January to start the MLK Holiday Weekend. Mostly sunny skies and dry. Morning lows in the 20s. Saturday the chilliest day with highs only in the low and mid 40s. Gusty winds will make it feel more like the 20s and 30s. Sunday, less wind and temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. On Monday, Dr. Martin Luther King Holiday, temperatures will climb into the 50s. Temperatures will trend milder into next week. Currently, watching more chances for rain next Tuesday and Thursday.

Tonight: Variable clouds, breezy and cold. Lows 26-31.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Wind chills 20s and 30s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, less wind. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Monday: Martin Luther King Jr. Day - Sun and clouds. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows 35-40.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, mainly AM showers, mild. Highs upper 50s to around 60. Lows low 40s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low 40s.

Thursday: Cloudy, mild, rain likely. Highs upper 50s. Lows low 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy, mild. Highs mid to upper 50s.

Downpours of Rain Tonight. Gusty Winds Through Friday