Waynesboro’s former mayor ready to stay involved

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Bobby Henderson, the former mayor of Waynesboro, has always been busy. Henderson has worn many hats and wants to stay involved in the local community.

Projects he started are still being pursued by the new council, from the new West End fire station and growing Waynesboro as a city. He wants to be where the people would need him, but has an interest in a specific role already.

“I’d like to get back on the planning commission I think you’re helping grow the city, you’re planning for the future of the city and that’s important,” Henderson said.

Henderson says his schedule is as busy now as when he was running Waynesboro, but he is looking forward to great things and how the city continues to grow.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.