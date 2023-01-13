Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Virginia to set more staffing standards for nursing homes

By Bria Stith
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 4,000 people in Virginia living in nursing homes have died from the virus. At this time, cases are still up, but deaths from the virus are not.

Debbi Taylor is Virginia’s AARP state legislative specialist. She says that as COVID cases increase, open positions in nursing homes are on the rise as well.

“Virginia facilities reported a shortage of nurses and aides at about 19% during this period,” Taylor said.

Taylor says Virginia is also one of 12 states with no laws setting the minimum number of hours nurses and aides give to nursing home residents.

“It’s really important that you have as much staff as possible to do all the important jobs, and that includes making sure that residents and staff were vaccinated and also, infection prevention within nursing home,” Taylor said. “It’s really interesting that most Virginia a lot of Virginia residents and staff members aren’t fully vaccinated.”

On Tuesday, January 17, the Virginia House of Delegates Health, Welfare, and Institutions committees are scheduled to meet to set minimum staffing standards for Virginia nursing homes.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene in Belmont area of Charlottesville
Charlottesville police: shots fired, 1 dead in Belmont neighborhood
Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year
Police on the scene in Belmont neighborhood
Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting
Bridgeport Lane crossing of Rockfish River in Nelson County (FILE)
11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents

Latest News

Greene Tax Refund
Greene County votes to refund portion of 2022 personal property taxes
2023 Albemarle County tax assessment
As Albemarle County property reassessments increase, questions circle around future tax rate
This is just one of the robots that the students have built this school year.
Albemarle High School robotics team preparing to host tournament this weekend
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Bicyclist struck in fatal crash on Ivy Road